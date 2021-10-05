Winning Powerball ticket sold in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retailer in Lackawanna County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 on Monday.

The ticket, which matched four of the five white balls drawn, 12-22-54-66-69, and the red Powerball 15 to win $100,000, was sold at Gerrity’s Supermarket on South Main Avenue in Scranton.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.

Gerrity’s Supermarket, on 702 South Main Avenue in Scranton, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.