EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a winning raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Luzerne County.

Officials announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the seventh weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

The winning ticket numbers, 00332957 and 00332629, were randomly drawn from among more than 94,400 million raffle ticket numbers sold between December 19 and December 25.

The winning tickets were sold at John Heinz Institute on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, and GIANT Food Stores on Grant Avenue in Philadelphia.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the PA Lottery App or at a Lottery retailer. Winners should visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.