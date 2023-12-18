EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a winning raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Sheetz.

Officials stated the winning numbers drawn for the two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes that are part of the second weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

The winning ticket numbers were randomly drawn from among more than 56,600 million raffle ticket numbers sold between December 5 and December 11.

The winning tickets were sold at Weis Markets on Columbia Boulevard in Bloomsburg, Columbia County, and Sheetz on Steubenville Pike in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the PA Lottery App or at a Lottery retailer. Winners should visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.