EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery announced a winning raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne County.

Officials stated the winning numbers drawn for the two $50,000 Weekly Drawing prizes that are part of the second weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 6, 2024, drawing.

The winning ticket numbers were randomly drawn from more than 48,400 million raffle tickets sold between November 14 and November 20.

The two winning tickets were sold at Rutter’s, in Duncansville, Blair County, and Gerrity’s Supermarket, on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming, Luzerne County.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery app or at a Lottery retailer. Winners should visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.