Winning Match 6 ticket sold in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One lucky lotto player is $5.4 million richer after a winning Match 6 ticket was sold in West Pittston on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket worth $5.4 million, was sold at K & S Convenience Inc. on 835 Exeter Avenue.

“More than 103,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time,” the release stated.

PA Lottery says this was the fourth largest Match 6 Lotto jackpot in PA Lottery history.

