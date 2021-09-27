Winning lottery ticket worth over $500K sold in Monroe County

GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you bought a Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket at KB Brothers LLC in Gilbert, you may want to check your numbers.

The winning numbers from the September 24 drawing of the Match 6 were 6-14-34-38-39-46. The winning numbers had a jackpot worth $560,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

More than 25,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won smaller prizes in the drawing.

Anyone holding a winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit their website to learn how to claim the prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says KB Brothers LLC earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.