MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a winning ticket worth $1,018,167 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Blank Check game was sold at Cigar & Cigarette Outlet in Milford.

The ticket was sold on October 28. The convenience store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Blank Check is a $20 Fast Play game that offers top prizes starting at $200,000.