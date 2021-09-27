Winning lottery ticket sold in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $150k was sold in Luzerne County for this past Saturday’s drawing.

The Food Express in West Nanticoke sold the winning ticket earning itself a $500 bonus.

The ticket matched four of the five numbers drawn and the red Powerball combining to a total of 150,000.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office, the winner had one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.