Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Lackawanna County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the first winner for its weekly drawing prize in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. 

Winning ticket number 00038405 was sold between November 5th and November 11th at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Moosic. It awards the buyer with $100,000 and an entry for the grand prize Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 4, 2020.

Prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s area offices. To see if your ticket is a winner, you can check with a local Lottery retailer or on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official app. All winning numbers can be found on the Millionaire Raffle page at palottery.com. 

