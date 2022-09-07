EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing.

Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County.

Winners will not be made known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

The two individuals who selected 4-6-7-21-34-40 have one year to claim their prize, online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.