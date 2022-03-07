Winning $2.16M Match 6 ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky person is $2.16 million richer after buying a winning Match 6 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.

According to a media release from PA Lottery, the ticket was purchased Sunday evening in Luzerne County at the Hazle Mini Mart in Hazle Township. The store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. The ticket sold matched all six winning numbers, 10-16-23-34-37-41, winning the over $2 million prize.

The PA Lottery says anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and visit the Winners tab to find out how to claim the prize.

