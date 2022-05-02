HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket has made one lucky person $1 million richer.

According to a media release from PA Lottery, the winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Hazle Mini Mart, 1136 State Route 940, Hazle Township.

The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, 14-21-37-44-63, winning the ticket holder $1 million. The Hazle Mini Mart will also be awarded $5,000 for selling the ticket.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.