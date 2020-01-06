Winning $100k Lottery ticket sold in Monroe County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Monroe County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The New Year’s Millionare Raffle ticket, number 00404691, was randomly drawn from more than 93,000 ticket numbers sold between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30.

The winning ticket was sold at GIANT Food Store on Route 611 in Bartonsville, Monroe County.

To check if your ticket is a winner, scan it using the ticket checker on the official PA Lottery App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winning numbers can be checked on the PA Lottery website.

$100,000 Weekly Bonus Drawing prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail.