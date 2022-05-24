SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Pocono Mountains is the vacation destination spot for 30 million guests every year.

Eyewitness News visited the Sorrenti Family Estate Winery on Tuesday, May 24, and it was packed with customers. Workers tell Eyewitness News that it’s busier than normal, but they continue to struggle with supply chain issues.

A glass of wine and handmade wood-fired pizza, two things the Sorrenti Family Estate Winery has been known for since the 1980s.

Marking two years since the COVID shutdown, the owner tells me they didn’t take a big hit due to their outdoor seating and take-out style wine tastings. Since then, they say business is booming. “People trying to find a nice place to be outside, and have good food and good wine. We’ve been good actually, we increased our sales pretty much maybe I would say like 10 or 15 percent more,” says David Adan, general manager of Mama Lucia’s Pizzeria at Sorrenti’s.







Struggling with supply issues, Adan tells Eyewitness News they’ve preordered their pizza flour from Italy due to rising prices and have had trouble ordering plastic straws and cups. “Everything that’s plastic is pretty hard to grab right now. I don’t know why, but you know every time they ask the salesmen, they say they’re producing the plastic right now and it’s pretty hard to do because, for the same thing, it’s hard to find the right people to work,” he says.

Owner Mary Sorrenti agrees that finding long-term staff is a struggle. “It’s a different environment. People, the young people, feel that they can move on there’s no, not so much job loyalty as there used to be, only a few.”

Despite the shortages, they’re pushing through, keeping their glass half full. “We usually are a little bit slower on like the wintertime, but this winter we’ve been pretty busy,” says Morgan Felletter, bartender at the Sorrenti family estate winery.