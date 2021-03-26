Winds cause damage around the area, some lose power and others unable to travel

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many power outages in our area are due to fallen trees and poles that were blown down throughout the day.

Paul Road in Ross Township is closed due to this massive tree that has fallen on power lines blocking travel. It’s just one of many in our area.

Strong winds have been impacting roads all day. First, there is a light pole that was blown down before noon today in Wilkes-Barre. It blocked all three lanes of Pennsylvania Avenue. The electricity had to be cut off.

Less than an hour later, a tree came crashing down on power lines blocking Cliffside Avenue in Trucksville, Kingston Township. A number of residents were not able to leave until UGI was able to cut power to the live wires.

Our next stop is the fallen tree on busy Route 11 in Union Township. It was hanging on a telephone wire about 6 feet over the road way. One woman concerned for drivers stopped in the middle of the road to clean up debris left by the tree and alerted other drivers. Other people, including our photographer, saw her and stopped to help.

“It’s just, I have kids. Just for other people on the road, this stuff is flying up it can hurt somebody,” said Kathy Montanino, a concerned driver

“Take your time, be careful, leave enough time to get to your destination in case a road is closed unexpectedly,” said Jessica Kalinoski with PennDOT District 4.

PennDOT says everyone should keep an emergency kit in their car, just in case they get stranded due to damage from these winds.

We will continue to report on wind-related damage in the area as we learn more.