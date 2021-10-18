Scranton window cleaner unphased by passing of seasons

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While most of us were caught off guard by the sudden change to colder weather Monday morning, one Schuylkill County man who works outside all year long says it’s just part of the job.

“I’m usually tan and in shorts. Today’s cold. Anything below 50 degrees is cold,” Tony Dale of Dale’s Window Cleaning.

“When it’s really cold, below 0 (degrees), yeah, we use anti-freeze in the water, you know, keep it from not freezing up. A little more expensive to wash windows, but just got to get them done,” said Dale

When asked if the heights scare him, Dale said he just doesn’t look down.

“I do repelling, yeah, with ropes, bolts, and chair. Drop over the side with a bucket,” said Dale.

When asked if he minds the job Dale said he could do it with his eyes closed.

“No. Doing it 30 years. I do it in the dark, with my eyes closed,” said Dale.

Dale recommends that people get the windows and exterior of their houses cleaned four times a year or once every season. For big buildings, it’s once a year.

If you fell behind and still need the outside of your house cleaned, you can call Dale he’s always ready to work. He’s been doing this job for 30 years.

“I’ve been doing it thirty years. Just keep on truckin’ along, I don’t know. But, this weather is decent. Just got to dress for it,” said Dale.