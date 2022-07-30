BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire Crews responded to a wind turbine engulfed in flame, at a wind farm, Saturday morning.

According to the Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department (BCFD), crews were dispatched to Bear Creek Wind Park on Bald Mountain Road around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a wind turbine on fire. Bald Mountain Road was closed off for some time but, is now back open.







The fire was contained to only one of the windmill, however, officials are still unsure as to what initially caused the blaze. The BCFD sent a drone into the air to get a better view, and to ensure the fire wasn’t spreading.

“We monitored the incident for about an hour and then turned it over to Leeward Renewable Energies. The fire was still smoldering, but almost out at that point,” said Assistant Fire Chief James Serafin.

Leeward Renewable Energies stayed to monitor for any hot spots and to ensure no falling debris was catching any trees on fire.