COURTDALE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A home in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain paid the price after gusty winds toppled a tree.

A large tree fell onto the rear of a home in Courtdale on the 100 block of Courtdale Avenue.

Emergency responders were called out about an hour ago shortly before 5 p.m.

Besides the damage to the home, tree debris fell onto a neighbor’s driveway.

It is not believed anyone was injured when the tree fell.