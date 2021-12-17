Wind blamed for damage at Dailey Park in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials originally thought damage to Dailey Park was a case of vandalism, but it turns out high winds are to blame.

A Christmas display in a local park was damaged on Monday and at first glance, officials thought vandals were to blame. The community came together on Tuesday and used its resources to repair what was damaged in the park.

West Wyoming Parks and Rec board president Dave Granteed confirmed that after watching surveillance videos, high winds were to blame for the damage done to the park.

Granteed did say, however, that children could be seen on the footage running on the grass through the displays.

“Obviously doing that, running on the cords, stuff started to unplug,” said Granteed.

He said he plans to use this as a learning experience ensuring that next year everything is twice as secure.

Granteed did ask that while displays at the park are up, people stay off the grass and stay on the sidewalk when possible.

Granteed also said that he is happy to know the damage was not intentional and was happy to see how to community came together.