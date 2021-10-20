Williamsport’s transit department $11M in debt after funds misallocated, misappropriated

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During the Williamsport finance meeting Tuesday, the 2019-2020 River Valley Transit audit was discussed. RKL, a third-party auditor, presented several inconsistencies in spending.

Mayor Derek Slaughter noticed this in 2020 and brought this to the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney contacted the state attorney general, and there has been an ongoing investigation since February 2020. The city’s transit department is $11M in debt, and they are working to track down where the funds went.





“The misallocation and misappropriation of taxpayer money by the previous administration is completely unacceptable,” Mayor Slaughter said.

“I was told there was a problem but did not realize the extent of it. Hopefully, going forward, solutions have been put in place to make sure the problems will not be repeated.” – Margaret J. Woodring, Williamsport City Controller

