Williamsport’s 26th annual Set The Night to Music Fireworks Extravaganza

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Attendees say it was disappointing not getting the full 4th of July experience last year, but they’re happy this event could come back.







Some people have been coming since the event first started back in the ’90s and love the variety of activities.

There’s food, games like throw the hatchet, a stage with live performances, a huge American flag, and fireworks.

Live music starts around 3 p.m. while the fireworks take off into the night at 9:40 p.m. and will last about 1/2 hour.

