Williamsport woman dies after colliding with truck on I-80

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman was pronounced dead after officials say she struck a truck on Interstate 81 Sunday.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Katherine Robinson, 59 of Williamsport, was pronounced dead Sunday at the Leigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The coroner states the cause of death was due to the multiple blunt force injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle incident.

Robinson was driving on I-80 when she hit a truck around 8:00 a.m. at mile marker 261 in Butler Township, Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton is investigating the incident.

