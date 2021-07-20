Williamsport woman charged with child endangerment

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Williamsport have charged a woman with endangering the welfare of children after they say the home she and her children were living in, was filled with trash.

Danielle Dominique Johnson, 34, of Williamsport was taken into custody after police say she left several children unattended in the home for several hours.

Police responded to the home in the 600 block of Maple Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 14 for a welfare check of a child.

When they arrived they saw the front door open and entered the home to locate the child that was reported to be inside unattended.

They say when they entered, the living room was “completely trashed”. They noted in the criminal complaint that there was a strong odor from trash, dirty diapers and several dead fish in a fish tank, among other items.

In the upstairs of the home, police say a bedroom they entered was so cluttered they could not walk on the floor.

In another bedroom police say they found an 8-month-old girl on a bed with a soiled diaper and a hernia protruding out of her shirt. The criminal complaint states there were soda cans filled with cigarette butts on the bed with the child.

Police requested EMS and Children and Youth Services to the home. As they were arriving, police say Johnson arrived at the home in a vehicle with an 8-year-old boy in the front seat with no seatbelt. Johnson was placed under arrest.

Later while still on scene around 10:30 p.m., police say two girls, ages 8 and 11 came walking to the residence without shoes. They told police they had been walking around the neighborhood for a few hours.

Johnson is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children and driving without a license.