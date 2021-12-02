Williamsport woman accused of lighting two fires just hours apart

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman in Williamsport for twice attempting to light a fire at a neighbor’s door, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, around 11:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Third Street for a call of a disturbance.

Police say, once on scene they made contact with the victim, who stated Tiffany Marie McGinty, a neighbor, set a towel on fire in the doorway of his apartment and threw a knife through the window.

According to police, McGinty was upset about unanswered text messages. She then went to his apartment, pulled a towel from under the door and lit it on fire.

As the victim ran to put out the fire, he heard the sound of glass breaking and discovered a knife had been thrown through the window above the door, police say.

McGinty, who also lives in the apartment building, fled before police arrived, officers say.

The affidavit reads, police were sent back to the apartment building early Wednesday morning just before 2:20 a.m. for a second time and said McGinty was actively trying to start another fire.

Police say as they arrived McGinty fled into her apartment on the first floor and shut down the electrical breakers, leaving the entire building without power and heat.

Officers say the door to the apartment was broken down and McGinty was attempting to flee out of the basement stairway.

She ran back upstairs as police were waiting and began to fight with police as she was being placed under arrest, the criminal complaint reads.

McGinty is charged with two counts of arson, flight to avoid apprehension, causing or risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Mcginty was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge William Solomon and was denied bail.

She was remanded to the Lycoming County Prison.