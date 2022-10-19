WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport was awarded a $50K grant to help with the construction of a connector from Basin Street to the Susquehanna Riverwalk.

This is one of 94 projects that’s received funding through the greenways, trails, and recreation program.

Currently, it’s accessible by a small trail off Route 15, but the upgrade will give pedestrians and bicyclists a more convenient and safer route to the walkway.

The city engineer, Jon Sander, says this will start near the Panera restaurant on Basin Street, about 600 feet long.

Construction will begin in the new year.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m..