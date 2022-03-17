WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of high school students, have been recognized for their video project highlighting suicide prevention as they’re hoping to see change.

According to the CDC, around 45,000 people in the U.S. die by suicide each year. Williamsport Area High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club or SADD aims to educate their peers on such topics as suicide.

“The purpose of our group is to really look at our student needs and create initiatives and projects to help students kind of navigate high school,” said Jeremy Steppe, advisor, SADD club.

The SADD club decided to enter a statewide prevent suicide contest with an informative 60-second video.

“It’s happening every day around us and you never know who’s going through it. And by doing this you’re helping people just feel like they fit in or they can speak out or as we portrayed in our video break their silence,” said Connor Poole, Vice President, SADD club.

The video shows students with their mouths covered while holding up signs with stigmas about suicide. Their powerful message earned them first place in the competition.

“I believe that we recorded in January, we submitted it and we’ve been waiting a while to get the results and we were super, super excited to see that all of our hard work paid off,” said AnnaKate Gillespie, President, SADD club.

Students were elated to win but said it’s more about spreading awareness.





“It’s something that needs to be talked about more because some people like, especially with our video we showed like different who can have similar struggles to show that it’s not just a certain type of person,” said Kennadi Godfrey, Secretary/Treasurer, SADD club.

As the video depicts, suicide has many faces and the students hope their video creates an impact in the community.

“Seeing that we’re really trying to do something about it is really rewarding,” Gillespie expressed.

“If you’re suffering with stuff like this, you’re not alone, Godfrey said.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the national hotline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

In addition to the first place award, The students were also given tickets to a Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball Game, where their video will be shown at the stadium.