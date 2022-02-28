Williamsport small business finds way to give back to the community

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A small business owner in Lycoming County has found a unique way to give back to the community. The business tells Eyewitness News about their mission and how they hope to help residents in need.

Established in 2017, Mitch Kicks is a sneaker and urban clothing store that came to Williamsport in September.

Out the house, out the trunk, that’s how it started and then in 2019 we got a storefront in the mall, and then now we’re here,” explained Khaalid Muhammad, Owner, Mitch Kicks.

It’s the only business like this in the area. You can buy, sell and trade the newest releases all at a discounted rate.

“Relationships that I’ve built over the years and people that do the same thing I do, that resale. So we either buy off them or we go to sneaker trade shows,” said Muhammad.

But Muhammad and store manager, Rodney Barclay, wanted to do more with the business. So they decided to use some of the proceeds to help people who were incarcerated get rehabilitated back into society.

“I know what it’s like. I know the challenges that they face because I’ve faced them myself so it’s always good to help when you’re in a position to help,” Muhammad said.









“I don’t want the community to ever feel like we’re just here to take from the community. We want to be a part of building up the community and building hope. So you can look at us and be inspired,” said Rodney Barclay, Store Manager, Mitch Kicks.

They’re working with the re-entry program to help former inmates find housing and jobs but their efforts don’t stop there.

“We have a bunch of clothes right there that we’re going to be giving away to people in need, local shelters,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad is proud to see his dream come to life and hopes to pass on the business to his children and create generational wealth.

“Learn the business from within. They don’t have to go outside, they’ll never have to find a job or call anyone else boss. They can work for the family business,” Muhammad said.

To learn more about the business head over to their Facebook page to shop, or see if you can help.