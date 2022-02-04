Williamsport seeks bids for possible sale of city hall

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Williamsport is exploring the option of selling its historic city hall.

According to Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, they are seeking proposals from realtors as they contemplate the future of the water-damaged building.

Slaughter says the realtors must submit their proposals by April 8, 2022. The city will review the offers and approve them in a city council meeting if they make a decision to move forward with the sale.

Heavy rains damaged the building back in July of 2021 which raised safety concerns from city officials.

In August of 2021, officials announced plans to temporarily relocate city hall after a third-party company recommended that a quarter of the building be shut down due to poor air quality.











Then, in December of the same year, a plumbing malfunction caused the basement, first and second floors to be significantly damaged by “extremely hot water”.

Slaughter stressed to Eyewitness News this does not mean the building will be sold, they are just “looking at their options right now.”