WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Although monkeypox was discovered decades ago it’s made a comeback, and residents hope this isn’t a repeat of outbreaks and shutdowns.

It’s rare to find people with monkeypox in the US but in May, countries in Europe and North America have reported positive cases according to the CDC.

Unlike COVID, the World Health Organization explains how transmission involves close contact with someone infected, such as skin to skin or sharing bedding.

One resident tells Eyewitness News she fears this could turn into another round of shutdowns. “I think we’re going to have a problem and I think it’s intentional one way or another,” says Barb Michael, a South Williamsport resident.

From May 13th to the 21st, WHO has confirmed about 5 cases in the US, but Barb believes it’s just a matter of time until there are more. “Do I think it’ll spread? Sure, sure. And then once you get a variant it really goes.”

Ilissa Piljay is disappointed to learn about another virus but says like COVID, she’ll do what’s necessary to stay healthy. “I’m about vaccinating so I vaccinated for COVID. If there’s a vaccine for it awesome, if not then that’s a massive bummer and I really hope I don’t get it,” she says.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Pennsylvania.

The CDC recommends contacting your doctor if you have any symptoms, such as bumps or lesions paired with a fever.