Williamsport Regional Airport to add flights to Charlotte

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Williamsport Regional Airport is adding flights to Charlotte, North Carolina. The airport previously only offered flights to Philadelphia.

The change is a result of an analysis of the destinations travelers in the market use.









The new destination also brings in a new dual-class airplane to the airport.

The Executive Director says with Charlotte added as a stop, the airport must generate a minimum of 60,000 passengers annually.

In the past year, the airport saw up to 40,000 passengers. Right now, with only one flight a day, he says it could be a challenge.

The changes will go into effect in August.

