Williamsport Regional Airport receiving 17.9 million to ease COVID-19 burden

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The coronavirus pandemic has virtually halted air travel across the United States. But now, federal dollars are on the way to make sure one local airport doesn’t feel the pinch. It’s a surprise that the Williamsport Regional Airport was not expecting to receive.

“It’s sad the way we got it but you know its exciting. We’re going to be able to do this, we’re going to be able to help our tenants and be able to help the community,” said Richard Howell, Exec. Director of the Williamsport Regional Airport.

The airport is receiving 17.9 million dollars in federal funding as part of the $10 billion dollar CARES Act airport grant program.

It’s a way to provide some relief and help replace lost revenue after a decline in passenger traffic and airport business due to COVID-19.

Howell said “… I mean our flights have been way way off, the airport’s been reporting low factors, you know one percent in some case and apparently that’s industry wide and in some cases like we’ve even done in terms of low factors we put 5 people on a 50-seat jet. It’s better than putting five people on a 150-seat jet which is absolutely happening out there too.”

Eyewitness News was told the money could be used for a variety of different projects, one of them being taxiway improvements.

“There is a payroll requirement attached to the money so we will make sure we’re paying our folks but then moving forward from that we’ve had projects that we do every year so this actually allows us to accelerate some projects. It allows us to complete some projects that we normally wouldn’t be able to do with government funds because they’re treating this money a little bit differently,” said Howell.

There are still questions that need answers. Like how will the airport be receiving the money? In a lump sum or in increments?

But at the end of the day, Richard Howell says he just wants to keep the lights on here at the airport.

A total of 63 airports will share in the 239 million dollar airport aid plan.