WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Communities across the Commonwealth are protesting the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The demonstrations are aimed at Friday’s ruling by the US Supreme Court which overturns the landmark 1973 decision which gave women the right to choose.

Lycoming Women Democrats are making one thing clear. They held a demonstration Friday to voice their displeasure with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe V. Wade ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion.

“This is about freedom and it’s about privacy. And it’s been weird in the last couple of years because it’s an infringement on your freedom to wear a mask but now it’s not an infringement to be forced to carry your rapist’s baby,” stated Mary Wright, president, of Lycoming Women Democrats.

Lycoming Women Democrats President Mary Wright believes the issue of abortion and women’s reproductive health isn’t so black and white.

“There are women who won’t be able to have access to life-saving treatment and medication because it may affect their unborn child and they won’t have a choice and they may die. Not every pregnancy is viable, and not every child born will have resources available to it.”

The Pennsylvania pro-life federation released a statement about the court’s decision. It reads, in part:

“We commend the high court for recognizing the truth that a so-called ‘right’ to abortion appears nowhere in the U.S. Constitution. This is a day of victory for the most vulnerable among us.”

Currently, this Supreme Court ruling does not affect the state of Pennsylvania.