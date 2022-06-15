WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The memorial pool in Williamsport has been closed since 2020, but this summer it’s finally preparing to re-open.

The city’s public works crew and a team from Pittsburgh have been working all week on the pool.

They’re finishing up some last touches on the grounds surrounding the pool and started laying the lining.





Mayor Derek Slaughter said having recreational activities, like the city’s pool, is important for the community.

The mayor added that having these activities available gives the youth and families an opportunity to get active and enjoy the outdoors.