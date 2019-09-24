Williamsport Police to Bring Back the K-9 Unit

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The K-9 Unit was once a proud tradition in Williamsport. Well, now the K-9 Unit may be making a comeback in Williamsport thanks to the Help of a City Council Woman. Our Morgan Parrish has our story

If you live in or near the Williamsport area, then you’re probably familiar with the long history of police K9’s.

“We used to have the building beside city hall and I remember there was always a K9 dog over there,” said Michael Roan, Williamsport.

However, a few years back… Those pups were let go.

“Well I can’t believe they haven’t had one for a long time,” said Roan.

It wasn’t until a few months back, that Councilwoman Bonnie Katz went on a mission to bring them back.

“I was like okay. Let me talk to the chief,” said Katz.

A goal has been set to bring in three all-purpose dogs within the department.

“Two of them will be dual purpose narcotic dogs and one of them eventually if we can raise enough money will be a dual purpose explosive dog,” Chief Damon Hagan, Williamsport Police

Which is why the police department is in need of the public’s help.

“When I went about this project, I did not want this to be a line item for the tax payers. I did not want this to come out of tax payer money. I wanted this to all be donations.” Added Katz.

The program will be funded entirely by solicited funds. The cost for the first K9 team is $24,000 , $29,000 for the second and $30,000 for the third.

“The cost to maintain each team per year is approximately $6228,” said Chief Damon Hagan.

Although it’s a hefty amount of money to maintain the program, those on board say this is a powerful tool when it comes to protecting the community.

“Just the arrival of a k9 during a large disturbance or incidents that involve gun possession or wanted people or larger groups of people has an effect it has a calming effect on people who otherwise would act violently don’t,” added Chief Hagan.

“We need a k9 unit k9’s they’re, let’s face it, a lot faster than humans can be sometimes,” added Shirley Allen, Williamsport.

If You Would Like To Make A Donation, Just Contact The City Of Williamsport Bureau Of Police.

The Department Is Working On Publishing A Fundraising Letter Soon