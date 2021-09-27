Williamsport police seek help identifying persons of interest in shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Bureau of Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men they say are “persons of interest” regarding a shooting incident on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the 900 block of Park Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots fired and vehicles fleeing the scene.

As officers arrived on the scene, they say they discovered several vehicles and homes had been struck by gunfire and also recovered evidence. Police say they also located evidence related to this case around the 300 block of Brandon Place.

Officers say they located a video and would like to speak to the two people pictured above. The Williamsport Bureau of Police are asking anyone with any information related to this incident or the two individuals, to contact WBP Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org