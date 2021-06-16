Williamsport police K9 to receive donated protective vest

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Williamsport Bureau of Police K9, Niko, has been donated a bulletproof and stab proof protective vest.

The donation comes from a non-profit called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Niko’s vest is custom fitted and will be embroidered with “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always”.

The organization says they have donated more than 4,300 vests to police K9s in all 50 states. Each vest is valued to be approximately $1,700-$2,200 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.