Williamsport Police investigating 3 shootings in three weeks

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are looking for a suspect in relation to a shooting that took place over the weekend in Williamsport. This is the third city shooting in recent weeks.

In just three weeks, three shootings have taken place in Williamsport. One homicide in the beginning of the month that’s still under investigation and a shooting where the back of a residence was shot at. But most recently, a shooting took place here in the area of Hepburn, Pine and Seventh street… where all streets come together.

Chief Damon Hagan of the Williamsport Police Department tells us, “there were a few outside at the time and obviously we’re trying to talk all those people down and talk to them at this time but for now things will remain confidential until we are able to do that and see what we have.”

The shooting happened just after 5 o’clock Saturday evening. Police discovered a victim suffering from a non life-threatening gun shot wound. He was transported to UPMC Williamsport where he received treatment. The criminal investigation unit is following up on leads.

“These crimes are especially difficult to investigate and these investigations are especially difficult to negotiate during a pandemic, as i’m sure everyone can understand. So we’re all in this together not just the pandemic but these investigations and violent crimes, they’re unacceptable and we need to track these people down and arrest them and put them in jail,” Hagan said.

Hagan tells us it’s taking a lot of work to solve these crimes… And a lot of skill that’s required. But he says he has every bit of confidence his team will get it done in due time.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police as soon as possible at (570) 327-7560.