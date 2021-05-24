Williamsport police chief announces retirement

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter announced Police Chief Damon Hagan will be retiring Friday, May 28.

Hagan submitted a letter informing Slaughter of his intentions to retire. It reads:

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from the Williamsport Bureau of Police, effective this

Friday, May 28, 2021. It has been my great privilege and honor to serve the City of Williamsport for the last 22 years.

I truly cherish the experiences and great friendships that have resulted from this work. I want to thank all of you for the support over the years. As I leave the Bureau, I am aware that it is left in the good hands of true professionals. These brave men and women who risk their lives every day for the safety of this community, these great brothers and sisters of mine. I will truly miss them.

I would like to thank my family for their patience and sacrifice all of these years. I look

forward to spending more time with them in retirement.



Sincerely Yours,

Chief Damon R. Hagan”

Mayor Slaughter thanked Hagan for many years of dedication to the police department and the community.