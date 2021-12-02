Williamsport police arrest man accused of attempted homicide

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport police arrested a man for strangling and beating a woman until she became unconscious, police say.

According to law enforcement, on Thursday around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Linn Street or the report of a woman being assaulted.

Police say, Daniel Miller, 47, violated his protection from abuse order (PFA), placed upon him by the victim when he arrived at the victim’s residence.

Officers say Miller threatened several people inside the home with a kitchen knife, pizza cutter and claimed to have a gun. Miller then assaulted the victim strangling and beating her until she became unconscious, he also assaulted a neighbor until they became unconscious, officials stated.

Officers responded quickly to the scene and intervened while Miller was still assaulting the victim. Police say Miller resisted arrest by striking the officer multiple times and trying to disarm him of his taser.

According to police, the victim was transported to UPMC and placed in critical care for severe injuries. It is unknown at this the extent of the injuries.

Miller was charged with criminal attempt homicide, strangulation, aggravated assault, burglary, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and remains in Lycoming County Prison without bail.