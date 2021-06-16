Williamsport police are looking for the identity of a man in a stolen car incident

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Williamsport Bureau of Police asks for help identifying a suspect that stole a vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred Tuesday, at the Uni-Mart on 1037 High Street at approximately 11:51 a.m.

The vehicle is a blue/green Mazda and was taken by an unknown male subject. It was last seen heading Westbound down High Street.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the individual, contact Sergeant Jody Miller at 570-327-7560 ext. 7544 or at jmiller@cityofwilliamsport.org.