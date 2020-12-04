Williamsport mother and father arrested on child abuse charges

Investigators say the abuse went on since as early as 1994

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that 48-year-old Matthew Zeigler and his wife 50-year-old Christine Zeigler were arrested for allegedly abusing their 8 children emotionally and physically between 1994 and 2020.

According to the PA Attorney General’s Office, the investigation began when Matthew Zeigler was arrested for firing a gun twice out of the window of the home during an argument with his wife.

Five of his children were home at the time including his 18-year-old daughter who was outside when the shots were fired. During the investigation, his children were interviewed and told investigators about emotional and physical abuse perpetrated by both parents. The children told investigators that Matthew would mostly be the one to do these things but Christine would watch and sometimes participate.

The alleged abuse included physical punishments involving punching, being beaten with a belt, being locked in a confined space without food or water for extended periods of time and inappropriate contact by Matthew toward two of his minor daughters.

Both have been charged with 8 counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children, one for each child. Matthew is charged with Intimidation of Witnesses, Obstruction of Government Function or Administration of Law and Indecent Assault.