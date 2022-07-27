WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport residents will finally be able to make a splash with the much anticipated reopening of the Memorial Pool. Crews were on the scene making the final touches.

Just last week Williamsport’s Memorial Pool looked completely different. Only the deep end had water after discovering an issue with some of its concrete.





“Yes, the pool liner company they finished up, the pool liner is all completed. That project took a little bit longer than anticipated but again I just want to thank the community for bearing with us,” stated Mayor Derek Slaughter,

The city also asked the fire department to help get the last few inches of water in the pool.

“We just called our fire chief and said hey can you come to help us out which I think pumps something like 800 gallons a minute. And so we brought the truck in and that’s going to allow us to get the pool to the water level where it’s needed, for us to get the chemicals in to be tested,” explained Mayor Slaughter.

The pool hasn’t been open since 2020 but the community will finally be welcomed back this weekend.

“This Saturday we’ll be opening Memorial Pool for the public. 12 to 1 pm will be an adult swim only and from 1 pm to 7 pm bring the whole family out to enjoy our pool,” Slaughter said.

All of the water activities are operating and crews made some final touches to the buildings with fresh paint. This project is over a year in the making and mayor slaughter says they’re thrilled to open it again.

“Our parks and recreation and open spaces, I don’t think you can overstate their importance to a community. It gives folks something to do, it gives the kids something to do in the summer when they’re off from school and it’s a positive outlet,” stated Mayor Slaughter.