WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Memorial Pool in Williamsport is still gearing up to reopen, but things are taking a little longer than planned.

The pool has been closed since 2020 and has had several issues, like leaks and cracks in the foundation. Last week the city began filling up the deep end with water but had to put that on hold for another repair.

A part of the cement blew out in the shallow section of the pool and contractors were on the scene making some final fixes. Mayor Derek Slaughter says you can’t predict the unexpected but they’re working to get it straightened out.

“With any project, you always run into some road bumps along the way. This one has been a little longer than anticipated but we continue to ask the public to bear with us. In the very near future, the pool will be open,” said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Slaughter says, if all goes well and there aren’t any more surprises, the pool could be open by the end of next week