Williamsport math teacher suspended, accused of making inappropriate comments to two students

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport Area School District math teacher is facing several charges after police say he made inappropriate comments to two students.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Christopher P. Yoder, 42, made comments of a sexual nature to two female students in person and on the social media site Snapchat.

Yoder faces charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and harassment.

According to the criminal complaint, Yoder has suspended by the school district pending the outcome of the investigation. He was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $85,000 bail.