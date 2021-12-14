Williamsport man charged with firing gunshots into occupied building

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man was taken into custody by police, accused of firing a gun into an occupied building.

According to law enforcement, officers responded to the 700 block of West Fourth Street just before 10:45 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person holding a rifle and firing shots from a grey Chrysler sedan.

Police say they heard a gun being fired before spotting a grey Chrysler sedan speeding away from the area going south on Campbell Street. They say the vehicle came to a stop due to the driver crashing.

Officers say they confronted the driver and identified him as 45-year-old Jeffrey Scott Eaton.

Police say Eaton was heavily intoxicated, had narcotics and a loaded .270 caliber rifle in his possession. He was then taken into custody.

Eaton is being charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, persons not to possess a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, as well as other related offenses, officials say.

Eaton was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Gary Whiteman and was remanded to the Lycoming County Prison, with bail set at $75,000.