Williamsport man accused of stabbing another man with large kitchen knife

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man in Williamsport is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed someone with a kitchen knife on Sunday.

Officers say Eric Tyson, 52, approached the victim and stabbed him with a large kitchen knife before fleeing the residence on the 200 block of Campbell Street. The victim received a life threatening stab wound to their abdomen, police say and required immediate surgery.

Police say they located Tyson and the knife that he discarded in a nearby alley.

Tyson is being held at the Lycoming County Prison and is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and tampering with evidence.

