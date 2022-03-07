Williamsport man accused of hitting woman with a hammer

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a Williamsport man with multiple counts of aggravated assault after they say he hit a woman with a hammer.

Police say they responded to the 1420 block of Memorial Avenue just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance. When police arrived on scene they say they found a victim who had been struck several times in the head and arm with what was later identified as a hammer.

After further investigation, police say that 22-year-old Sharif Cliett went to the residence where a verbal argument took place. The argument took a violent turn when police say Cliett grabbed a hammer and hit the victim multiple times. Cliett then fled the location and drove to West Fourth Street where police found and arrested him.

Cliett is charged with aggravated assault, endangering children, terroristic threats and other charges related to assault.