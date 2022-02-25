Williamsport man accused of burglarizing a bakery

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man is accused of robbing a bakery in Lycoming County.

According to the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, Christopher Bradley, 33, was arrested in connection with a burglary that occurred last July at the Schmidt Bakery Warehouse.

The release states, police responded to the business on July 25, 2021, after workers arrived and saw a large number of bakery products knocked over and damaged, but there was no forced entry into the business.

The workers informed police several keys to the bread trucks had been stolen. The vehicle keys had been inside a lockbox in the office, which had blood on it.

When police officers went to speak with Bradley they say he had a laceration on his hand. Investigators took a sample of Bradely’s DNA and found it to be a match with the blood found on the scene.

Investigators state Bradley caused more than $10,000 in damages to the bakery. According to police, Bradley was fired from the business around the time of the burglary.

He’s jailed in Lycoming County Prison with bail set at $50,000.