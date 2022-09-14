WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The levee system in Williamsport is in the process of getting some much-needed repairs.

It’s a part of a nationwide mandate to keep all levees up to date and safe after the Hurricane Katrina tragedy.

The levee in Williamsport is slowly making progress with repairs, but the project won’t be completed until the city receives a risk assessment from the Army Corps of Engineers.

“This is all due to the unfunded federal mandate from Hurricane Katrina. All the levees throughout the whole country have to get this re-certification and accreditation,” said Mayor Derek Slaughter, (D) Williamsport.

The levee begins outside Williamsport, then runs under the Market Street Bridge and extends to Old Lycoming Township.





The risk assessment will identify problem areas, but Mayor Derek Slaughter says the city has already begun making repairs.

“We did a scour repair, a $60,000 scour repair. Which is, in very basic terms, just a whole in the levee any day now we’re be awarding the contract for three pump stations’ electrical work and that work will most likely start to take place this fall,” Mayor Slaughter explained.

This is the first time in 50 to 60 years their levee has received repairs. It’s a lengthy process and they can’t be re-certified or accredited until the risk assessment is complete.

“It’s all required that these are the steps that we have to take in order for that to happen, and of course, save everyone the flood insurance, the businesses, the homeowners, and all of that from having their insurance go through the roof,” Mayor Slaughter told Eyewitness News.

Mayor Slaughter says they don’t have a dollar amount for the project yet, but it’s expected to cost millions of dollars.

The risk assessment will be completed in 12 to 18 months.