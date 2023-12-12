WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concerns after a Lycoming County SPCA has stopped all dog adoptions for two weeks after an outbreak of Parvovirus an illness extremely contagious to dogs.

“I’m a board member of the SPCA and a volunteer walking dogs,” said Andrew.

The Parvovirus is a virus it’s been around for 20+ years and they’ve had two cases where

a viral outbreak in dogs has been discovered at the SPCA in Lycoming County.

The virus affects the internal organs and the digestive system of dogs

“I know it’s been a while since I’ve seen a parvo outbreak, but at least so far there have only been two, but it’s been a while since we’ve had like years since we’ve had a big parvo outbreak,” explained Dr. Laura Williams Veterinary.

“Parvovirus attacks the rapidly growing cells, so our intestines and stomach, and everything,” says Dr. Williams.

Normally the dogs at the Lycoming County SPCA have a lot more interaction but from now until a couple of weeks from now they’re gonna keep them kind of isolated.

“The dogs aren’t getting walked every day so they look at you and wonder why you’re not getting me out today,” added Andrew.

If there are no new positive cases of the Parvovirus, officials here plan to reopen the adoption process.

“Hopefully December 23 our goal is to get everyone get the dogs available again, we’re limiting our intakes and adoptions and taking precautions until hopefully the 23rd assuming there’s no new parvovirus shows up,” continued Andrew.

Dr. Laura Williams is advising dog owners to watch out for symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting and to contact their veterinarian if their dog appears to be ill.

Treatment is mainly supportive care, antibiotics, like most viruses just like us, with any viruses when we get the flu, you know, you just can’t make the flu really go away, so you just do supportive care

A reminder… the Lycoming County SPCA is still open, they’re just not accepting new dogs, or adopting dogs from the facility.

All other animals are ready to be adopted.